Phillip Blake wins Gwichya Gwich'in election for chief

According to preliminary results distributed by the Gwichya Gwich'in band election committee, incumbent Phillip Blake will return as the community's chief.

Voting yesterday in Tsiigehtchic, N.W.T., gave Phillip Blake 59 votes. Three other candidates split the remaining 93 ballets cast: Russell Andre took 49, Grace Blake received 41 and Jason McLeod Blake took 3.

Five people were nominated for five open council positions. Julie-Ann Andre, Jamie Benoit-Cardinal, Charlene Blake, Cindy McDonald and Shelly Vanloon were all acclaimed.

This was the second run at the election. The previous election's results were overturned last year due to a procedural mistake. Phillip Blake appealed the results after losing by one vote to Andre.

The results are preliminary until the end of the appeal period on March 21 at 5 p.m.

There were 391 members eligible to vote.