Tsiigehtchic, N.W.T. votes to lift booze ban

A decades-long liquor prohibition in Tsiigehtchic, N.W.T., may be lifted this fall.

On June 11, the band council held a plebiscite with the three options: lift the ban, create conditional liquor regulations, or remain a dry community.

The majority of votes — 28 — were in favour of an "unrestricted" community, said the community's Senior Administrative Officer Larry Dally.

Dally said 47 community members voted in total. Eleven votes were in favour of conditional liquor regulations and six were in favour of remaining a dry community. Two ballots were spoiled.

The poll was held the same day of the advanced poll for the Gwichya Gwich'in chief election, but Dally said "[It] was totally independent of the election."

He boiled it down to a money-saver to have both polls run at the same time.

Dally said he's advised the NWT Liquor Licensing Board, and the next step is to hold another community plebiscite within 90 days of June 11, asking Tsiigehtchic residents if they are in favour of an unrestricted community accompanied by a definition of what unrestricted actually means.

It would mean ending the current prohibition on alcohol, and bring the community under the general restrictions of the Liquor Act for the territory.

To remain a dry community would keep the current prohibition in place. If a member is caught in possession of alcohol or consuming it, they could be fined up to $500 or go to jail for up to 30 days, according to the Tsiigehtchic Liquor Prohibition Regulations under the territorial liquor act.

If the second poll turns out in favour of lifting the alcohol ban, Dally said it would then be up to the territory's liquor board to approve the change.