Man charged after threats to 'shoot everyone' at Tsiigehtchic school

Fort McPherson RCMP have arrested a man after an incident at a school in Tsiigehtchic, N.W.T., earlier this week.

Richard Andre, 60, is charged with two counts of uttering threats and one count of failing to comply with a release order.

According to an RCMP press release Thursday, Andre allegedly made threats involving a firearm at the school just before 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Andre, from Tsiigehtchic, is alleged to have "uttered threats multiple times to obtain a firearm and shoot 'everyone,'" according to RCMP.

Both schools in Tsiigehtchic were locked down until after Andre was found at a residence in the community and taken into custody without incident.

RCMP say no students or staff were injured.

Andre is in Yellowknife for a bail hearing.