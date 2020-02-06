Man charged after threats to 'shoot everyone' at Tsiigehtchic school
Fort McPherson RCMP have arrested and charged Richard Andre, 60, with two counts of uttering threats and one count of failing to comply with a release order after an incident at a school in Tsiigehtchic, N.W.T., Tuesday.
According to an RCMP press release Thursday, Andre allegedly made threats involving a firearm at the school just before 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Andre, from Tsiigehtchic, is alleged to have "uttered threats multiple times to obtain a firearm and shoot 'everyone,'" according to RCMP.
Both schools in Tsiigehtchic were locked down until after Andre was found at a residence in the community and taken into custody without incident.
RCMP say no students or staff were injured.
Andre is in Yellowknife for a bail hearing.