Tsiigehtchic ferry fully reopens as water levels subside and N.W.T. gov't takes the reins again

On June 23, the N.W.T government was officially approved by the Gwich'in Land and Water Board to operate the Tsiigehtchic ferry landing, after its previous licence expired in November.

The department said the timing of the licence approval wasn't responsible for the delay in the ferry's opening — that was caused by high water levels.

The average opening date for the ferry over the last 15 years has been May 30. This year, it was open on and off from June 13 until June 21, and has remained open since then, according to the Department of Infrastructure's Twitter account.

Lawrence Norbert of Tsiigehtchic told CBC News in mid-June that he and other residents were getting concerned when the ferry connecting the hamlet to other communities had still not opened. Their fears were around access to medical supplies and services.

At the time, Norbert said residents were using their own boats to travel across the river to the highway so they could access amenities in Inuvik.

A map shows where the ferry landings outside Tsiigehtchic connect the community to the highway. (CBC)

Sarah McLeod, a spokesperson for the Department of Infrastructure, said in an email the ferry's opening was delayed due to high water levels.

Phillip Blake, Tsiigehtchic's chief, said the high water led to ice buildup on the landing which resulted in some damage that needed to be repaired.

"When high water ice moves, it kind of takes away the top of the landing. That's what they need to rebuild," he said.

"There was a lot of ice buildup on the landings — they had to make arrangements to remove the ice and make the ditches run away from the road."

The department tweeted on June 10 that crews were working on the landing and expected the ferry to open the following day.

Crews are currently working on the Tsiigehtchic ferry landing. We expect the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MVLouisCardinal?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MVLouisCardinal</a> ferry to start operating by 5 p.m. tomorrow (Saturday) depending on weather and water conditions. —@GNWT_INF

The licence the territorial government was granted by the Gwich'in Land and Water Board on June 23 grants permission for construction, operation and maintenance of the Mackenzie River and Arctic River ferry landings.

Darren Campbell, a spokesperson for the department, said in an email the work that was tweeted about on June 10 was unrelated to work that was required in the licence.

The licensing process is regulated under the Mackenzie Valley Resource Management Act, which is federal legislation.

According to the licence timeline, the department submitted the application for it on March 30.

The application included a spill contingency plan, a waste management plan, a record of engagement with the community and an erosion control plan.

The licence that was approved on June 23 will last seven years. The N.W.T.'s previous licence was for five years, but was extended one more year when it expired on Nov. 30, 2020.

Leonard DeBastien, the executive director with the Gwich'in Land and Water Board, said the board does not investigate or do enforcement to ensure applicants are following the regulation. That work falls under the water inspector.

Lloyd Gruben is the water inspector for the area with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources. He said his job does not allow him to speak with the media and he couldn't comment on the subject.