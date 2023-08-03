Family faces smoky conditions, mechanical challenges on bucket-list boat trip from Tsiigehtchic, N.W.T.

It was a bucket list trip for Shrone Van Loon and his family, to take their new boat up the Mackenzie River to meet up with family — and the trip was definitely eventful, with mechanical challenges and nearby wildfires.

The trip from their home in Tsiigehtchic, N.W.T., took eight hours to get to Fort Good Hope, N.W.T., where they met up with Van Loon's brothers and their families.

The group then travelled further up the Mackenzie to Mountain River to experience the rapids and canyons, and to camp for a few days.

Their trip up the fast-moving water was briefly stalled by hard rocks and a bumpy ride.

"The whole engine came out of place," said Van Loon.

The three brothers are experienced with engines and knew what to do. They made a tripod out of trees and strapped the engine down so they could continue their trip.

Rigging up a tripod after a bumpy ride up the rocky river. (Submitted by Shrone Van Loon)

The group had four boats altogether and had constant contact with each other and friends back home for safety.

Van Loon says after fixing the engine, he and his brothers were back on the river the next morning.

"It was a bit of a cold night but we were all good," he said.

After spending a few days camping on the riverside, Van Loon and his brothers said their goodbyes and split up, with Van Loon going north and his brothers going back toward Norman Wells, N.W.T.

On the way back north to Tsiigehtchic they passed a few wildfires.

"It was really hard. I travelled at night. It was really smoky. I couldn't see. I had to stay on one side of the river to watch the land. So it was really hard, and it was my first time, but we made it back," said Van Loon.

"It was pretty neat to see the fires glowing in the middle of the night at the side of the river."

Van Loon said despite the small setbacks, the family had a great time on their short summer vacation.

Shrone Van Loon and his wife Bobbie Jean Van Loon. (Submitted by Shrone Van Loon)

"The best part was seeing rapid waters and canyons, things we don't have back home," he said.

It was the first time Van Loon chose to bring his family that far up the river and he said it was a trip he would take again.

Now the family is back at home, sharing photos and saving up for their next trip up river.