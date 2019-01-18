7 months after initial vote, new election date set in Tsiigehtchic

Seven months after its election results were appealed, Tsiigehtchic, N.W.T. has a new voting date.

The vote for Gwichya Gwichin'in chief and council is scheduled for March 11.

The previous election was held on June 18, but the outcome was overturned due to a procedural mistake, according to senior administrative officer Larry Dalley.

Last summer, Russell Andre won the election to become the Gwichya Gwich'in chief by a single vote.

Incumbent Phillip Blake appealed the results on the grounds that the election code wasn't followed.

According to electoral policy, ballots mailed to members of the band living outside the community must be sent out at least 49 days before the election.

In an earlier interview, Dalley said ballots were sent out just two weeks ahead of the vote.

Andre had previously said he suspected the election was "rigged." He wanted the Northwest Territories Department of Municipal and Community Affairs and the federal department of Indigenous Services to investigate.

According to Mary Beckett, the new chief electoral officer, a new election committee formed in the fall, but it took some time to get organized.

"I didn't get home until the third week in November and it didn't seem appropriate to run an election campaign over the Christmas break," she said.

In the meantime, Blake has stayed on as chief.

Deadline to submit nominations Feb. 11

Now, Beckett is working to get all the notices of election and the call for nominations posted before the Monday deadline. She is also making sure notices are sent to those living outside the community.

"We're simply starting again with a new election and we are following the code," she said. "Hopefully this time it will all go smoothly."

The deadline to submit nominations for chief and council is Feb. 11.