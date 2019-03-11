Here's what you need to know to vote in the Tsiigehtchic election

Members of the Gwichya Gwich'in band, located in Tsiigehtchic, N.W.T., will vote for their next chief on Monday.

Russell Andre, Grace Blake, Jason Blake McLeod and Phillip Blake are vying for the position.

Five people were nominated for the five open council positions, so they were acclaimed to the positions. They are Julie-Ann Andre, Jamie Benoit-Cardinal, Charlene Blake, Cindy McDonald and Shelly Vanloon.

The previous election's results were overturned last year due to a procedural mistake. Losing candidate, incumbent Chief Phillip Blake, appealed the results after losing by one vote to Russell Andre.

There are 391 members eligible to vote, according to Mary Beckett, chief electoral officer for the band.

Along with voting in person, people can vote over the phone and online between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. (Submitted by Mary Beckett)

Voting can be done online, by calling the band office, or in person at the Gwichya Gwich'in band office between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Candidates have to have lived in the community for at least six months before election day to run, but eligible members of the band can vote — even if they don't live in the community.

If the number of votes between the winner and the runner-up is fewer than five per cent of the vote, there has to be a recount.

"In this community, there is a long history of having close elections," Beckett said.

She said the length of the term for the position will likely last a little more than three years.

There will be a 10-day appeal period after the election, and the winners will be sworn in after that.