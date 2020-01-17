Tsiigehtchic swings for the fences, makes finals in Blue Jay's Field of Dreams program

Charlene Blake has been playing baseball in her community of Tsiigehtchic, N.W.T., for over 10 years. But it didn't come without its challenges.

"The ground was unleveled, mucky," said Blake. "The outfield can get very wet, muddy and if you are wearing your cleats, they don't really work because they are full of mud."

She said baseball is one of the main summer sports in the small charter community of about 172 people.

The community is now hoping to get some help refurbishing its baseball field from the Toronto Blue Jays.

We are excited and hoping we get selected. - Charlene Blake, Tsiigehtchic community member

It all started when Brian Smith, Tsiigehtchic's economic development officer, started to look up ways to get some turf for their baseball field.

He found out that the Jays Care Foundation has a program called Field of Dreams, which provides funding to build or refurbish baseball fields for communities.

The program recently built a baseball field in Pond Inlet, Nunavut, last year.

"Pond Inlet, I'm sure, suffers from a lot of the same things that this community has with limited resources and being in a remote territory," said Smith.

Made it to the final round

With just three weeks before the deadline approached, Smith quickly gathered up resources for the application and applied. Now, the community has made it to the final round.

Smith pointed out that the main issue with the baseball diamond is the outfield. Though the community recieved funding two years ago for fencing, bleachers and a dugout, the playing field didn't get any love.

"They ignored the field, so it was kind of like you know you get a Cadillac and then somebody has an Edsel engine in there. It was just horrible," said Smith.

Charlene Blake has been playing baseball in Tsiigehtchic, N.W.T., for over 10 years. (Submitted by Charlene Blake)

Smith said there are a lot of rocks embedded into the field, and it has lots of dips and grooves.

"It needs a lot of work in getting it flattened and smoothed," he said.

He said there was supposed to be a plan to fix the field — which he estimates will cost $130,000 to $140,000 — but it never happened and the community ran out of money.

Smith also said the program has helped out communities in every territory — except for the Northwest Territories.

Community members laying in the infield. (Submitted by Charlene Blake)

"I kind of feel like this is kismet," said Smith "That it's meant to be."

Smith said if Tsiigehtchic is selected, work on the field would start in June.

The community would also look into making some sort of dedication to the Toronto Blue Jays.

For Blake, she's excited about this opportunity because the community tries to get the kids to play baseball in the summer. She imagines more tournaments, clinics for youth and training.

"[And] just a safer ground for them to play and learn at," added Blake. "We are excited and hoping we get selected."