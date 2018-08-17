3 dead after plane crash near Fort Simpson, N.W.T., 2 survivors treated

Three people died after a Simpson Air flight went down Thursday night in the Northwest Territories, the Transportation Safety Board has confirmed.

The territorial Health and Social Services department says two survivors were treated and released.

The TSB said the incident happened at 6:35 p.m. MT and involved a Cessna 206. According to Damien Healy of Health and Social Services, the plane went down at Little Doctor Lake, near the North Nahanni River and west of the community of Fort Simpson.

He said in an email that a male pilot and female passenger were flown to the Fort Simpson Health Centre late Thursday evening.

"Both survivors were assessed free of injuries by the physician and community health nurse."

Healy said a counsellor provided support to the survivors overnight before both patients were released.

Little Doctor Lake in 2015. It's in this area that the plane went down on Thursday night. (Submitted by Lana de Bastiani)

A team of investigators from the TSB is heading to the area and expected to arrive on Saturday, according to spokesperson Chris Krepski.

RCMP have not commented.

On its website, Simpson Air says its charters fly in the N.W.T.'s Mackenzie Valley. It has been operating since the 1960s.

A plane, owned by South Nahanni Airways, went down in Nahanni Butte, N.W.T., on Wednesday. The passengers and pilot suffered minor injuries.

The incident happened at Little Doctor Lake, west of the community of Fort Simpson — the red dot seen here — according to the N.W.T.'s Health and Social Services department. (Google)

With files from Hilary Bird