Trudeau visiting Yellowknife on Tuesday

Yellowknife is getting a visit from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday, but exactly what he'll be doing in the city isn't clear.

According to the Prime Minister of Canada website, Trudeau's itinerary for Tuesday, Oct. 10 includes "private meetings" in Yellowknife. No further details about the meetings have been provided.

It's unclear if Trudeau's trip will include visits other communities in the area.

Trudeau's last visit to Yellowknife was in 2017, when he hosted a town hall meeting.