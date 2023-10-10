Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
North

Trudeau visiting Yellowknife on Tuesday

Yellowknife is getting a visit from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday, but exactly what he'll be doing in the city isn't clear.

PM will be in city for "private meetings"

CBC News ·
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks into a microphone at a town hall meeting.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in a town hall meeting, in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories in February 2017 in this file photo. Trudeau is visiting Yellowknife again on Tuesday, Oct. 10, but no details regarding the trip have been provided. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

Yellowknife is getting a visit from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday, but exactly what he'll be doing in the city isn't clear.

According to the Prime Minister of Canada website, Trudeau's itinerary for Tuesday, Oct. 10 includes "private meetings" in Yellowknife. No further details about the meetings have been provided.

It's unclear if Trudeau's trip will include visits other communities in the area.

Trudeau's last visit to Yellowknife was in 2017, when he hosted a town hall meeting.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now