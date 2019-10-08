Trudeau to touch down in Iqaluit Tuesday

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau is scheduled to arrive in Iqaluit Tuesday morning before noon, according to an itinerary posted by his election campaign team Monday.

Trudeau's first scheduled appearance is set for just after 12 p.m. at the Sylvia Grinnell Territorial Park's first pavilion. At 1 p.m. he is to meet with elders in Building 226, the Elders' Qammaq.

According to a press release Monday, Trudeau is expected to talk about the Liberal "plan to protect the environment and fight climate change."

Trudeau last visited the territory in August to make funding announcements around marine protection and housing. His last visit to the territory lasted two days, and included a visit to Arctic Bay.

Megan Pizzo-Lyall is the Liberal party candidate for Nunavut. Allie Chalke, a spokesperson for her campaign, confirmed Pizzo-Lyall would participate in Trudeau's visit.