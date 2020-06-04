Trudeau, Nunavut premier address violent RCMP arrest in territory

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sidestepped a question on who should be held responsible after a violent arrest of an Inuk man in Kinngait, Nunavut, captured on video.

The video, shot by a bystander late Monday night, shows a police officer using the door of an RCMP vehicle to knock over a man before he is arrested by five police officers. The RCMP have launched both an independent and an internal investigation to determine the circumstances of what happened and whether criminal charges are warranted.

The RCMP officer involved was removed from the community and placed on administrative leave.

Kinngait, formerly known as Cape Dorset, is a hamlet of around 1,500 people.

WATCH | RCMP officer uses pickup truck to take down man

A video shared on social media appears to show the door of an RCMP pickup truck in Kinngait, Nunavut, strike a man before making an arrest. 1:24

Trudeau did not directly respond to a question for his response to the video and who should be held accountable, during his daily COVID-19 briefings in Ottawa Thursday.

"We recognize in Canada that there are systemic discrimination problems. We need to address our justice system, we need to address challenges in our society that are a lived reality for racialized Canadians, for Indigenous Canadians," he said.

"Even as we watch with horror what's going on in the United States, we know that we have an awful lot of work to do right here in Canada."

When pressed further by a Globe and Mail reporter on why he had expressed horror at what is going on in the United States, but stopped short of expressing the same thing at what's happening to Indigenous people in Canada, Trudeau said the country is not immune from the things that are going on in the United States.

WATCH | Trudeau pressed by Globe and Mail reporter on Kinngait RCMP video

When asked about a video that appears to show an RCMP officer in Kinngait, Nunavut, striking an intoxicated man with the door of a pickup truck, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada still has a problem with systemic discrimination. 1:50

"Racialized Canadians, Indigenous Canadians have long suffered systemic discrimination in every part of this country. And even though we have taken significant steps over the past years — there is much more to do," he said.

"The events of these past weeks in Canada and in the United States have underlined how much more work we have to do. We will be there to do it hand in hand as allies to the black community, to Indigenous peoples and to all racialized Canadians."

A day after the video surfaced, Nunavut's premier issued a brief statement on Twitter.

"We're all hurting right now. The death of George Floyd in the US and the movement we're seeing in response across the world. But also right here in Nunavut, with the video from Kinngait," Joe Savikataaq wrote.

Systemic racism and unconscious bias are real -painfully real. On behalf of our cabinet and the entire government, please know we will we continue to fight against it. We stand together, and we stand united to make the world better. —@JSavikataaq

There have been a series of recent high profile incidents in Nunavut involving RCMP this year. Police shot and killed a 31-year-old man in the hamlet of Clyde River last month after responding to an incident at a home.