Inuit leaders meet with Prime Minister today

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the president of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, Natan Obed, will speak to media after co-chairing a meeting of the Inuit-Crown Partnership Committee in Ottawa Thursday.

The committee was created in 2017 to build the relationship between Inuit and Canada and includes representatives from Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami (ITK), the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation, Nunavut Tunngavik Inc., the Makivik Corporation, and the Nunatsiavut Government.

The purpose of the committee is to discuss shared priorities, and the implementation of Inuit land claims agreements, as well as social development and reconciliation between Inuit and the Canadian government.

ITK's board will be present for the meeting, according to their website.

During a meeting in Ottawa on Wednesday, the board instructed ITK to seek intervenor status in an appeal of a Quebec court's opinion on the Liberal government's child welfare law, Bill C-92: An Act respecting First Nations, Inuit and Métis children, youth and families.

A Quebec appeal court ruled in February that two clauses which recognize that Indigenous laws have as much force as federal law and override provincial laws are unconstitutional. Canada is appealing that ruling in the Supreme Court.

The board also discussed the latest federal budget, which has tripled Canada's 2018 commitments on housing for Inuit from $400 million over 10 years up to $845 million over seven years.