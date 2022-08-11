Truck stolen from Hay River business found on fire near Enterprise

A truck was stolen from a Hay River, N.W.T., business earlier this week and turned up later on fire and about 38 kilometres away from the community, say police.

On Wednesday around 5 a.m., Hay River RCMP say they received reports of a semi truck on fire near the community of Enterprise, N.W.T.

A man was spotted walking near the scene of the fire, according to some of the people who called the incident in to the detachment, RCMP said in a news release.

An immediate search for the person was made, but no one was found, police said.

A further investigation determined the truck was stolen from a Hay River business, according to the release.

They did not identify the business, but Melanie Carter of Carter Industries in Hay River identified the truck as one of theirs on social media.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Hay River detachment at 874-1111, or to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 nwtnutips.com