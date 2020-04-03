Stuffed Trout: Throw spices at it and eat 'like a king'

Have you ever prepared a meal by just throwing spices at something and hoping for the best?

Maybe add a flavourful side dish that comes from a package, for good measure?

Taking a risk in the kitchen can be exciting — especially if company is coming.

"Sometimes they like it, sometimes they don't," said Robin Doctor in an interview with CBC Northwind host Wanda McLeod.

"Great Bear Lake trout that a friend and I stuffed and cooked on an open fire." (Robin Doctor)

Doctor lives in Norman Wells, N.W.T., and loves to cook, especially fish that comes from Great Bear Lake.

Often his friends and family from Fort Simpson and Deline give him fish to experiment on.

"In the Sahtu, we help each other a lot … every day," he said. And once he has his hands on a nice fat trout, he gets to work.

"There's never really a set recipe," Doctor said. "Cooking as a young man, you use a lot of trial and error and then you find seasonings and tastes that you like — and you just cook it up."

Recently he lathered a fresh trout in his favourite flavours and shared his recipe on CBC North's Facebook recipe group.

It looked really good.

"Seasoned with chipotle mango spice, lemon and herb spice, seasoning salt, pepper, chopped dill and red onions," he said in the post.

And for that special added touch.

"Stuffed with Uncle Ben's wild rice… and fresh lemons."

When Robin doctor cooks trout, he goes all out with the spices. (Robin Doctor)

One member of the group said, "I gotta try this! Looks delish."

Another said, "Omg, looks awesome. Now come over & cook for me."

High praise for someone who is winging it in the kitchen. But, a fair warning to those who might want to stop by for dinner:

"There's never really a set recipe," he said. "I'm a very adventurous eater."