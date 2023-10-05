Trʼondëk Hwëchʼin First Nation youth in Dawson City, Yukon honour missing and murdered women

For the past few years, residents of Dawson City, Yukon have participated in the Sisters in Spirit walk and vigil to honour missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, and two-spirited people.

On Wednesday, a group of approximately 50 people gathered at the Dänojà Zho Cultural Centre to once again take the walk.

The majority of people there were Trʼondëk Hwëchʼin First Nation youth.

Jamie Thomas and Piper Fordham sit on the local Sisters in Spirit committee and helped organize the event.

"It's a really hard day but it also feels, you know, really loving in a way," Thomas told CBC News.

"It's really nice to see the community come together to support each other."

Left to right: Jamie Thomas and Piper Fordham sit on the local Sisters in Spirit committee. They helped organize this year's walk. (Chris MacIntyre/CBC)

"Being able to raise awareness," Fordham explained.

"And to be able to create something that, you know, stands up for those women that have been murdered, and have gone missing. They didn't get a voice. Being able to create that for them is a bit relieving for the spirit."

The event started with the lighting of a sacred fire and a prayer by Trʼondëk Hwëchʼin elder Carl Jonas.

Dillan Taylor was the fire keeper for the evening.

He told CBC News why he attends the annual walk.

"I have had my own personal experience with this growing up," he said.

"We lost a few of our sisters and it's important for me to be here to honour them and to honour all of the women we still have."

Dillan Taylor was the fire keeper at the Sisters in Spirit walk and vigil on Wednesday. (Chris MacIntyre/CBC)

Taylor said when one person suffers a loss in a community, the whole community feels it.

He said this event is a way to heal in a healthy, and safe way.

"Be there for people," he said.

"You never know how long you have, or how long you may be with someone. Be happy with what you got and honour what you may have lost."

After the prayer, people were invited inside the cultural centre to watch a tribute presentation about Brandy Vittrewka.

Vittrekwa was from the Tetlit Gwich'in First Nation.

On Dec. 8, 2014, Vittrekwa's body was found on a walking trail in Whitehorse. She was only 17 years old.

Four months later, a 15-year-old male ​was ​charged with second-degree murder​ in her death​.

Once the presentation was over, people made their way along the Yukon River toward the Farmers Market.

Marshal Jonas has also attended the sisters in spirit walk every year it's been held.

"We're very committed to showing the truth," he said.

"And continuing to try to correct everything that has been happening to us for generations. We're trying to bring light to that."

Trʼondëk Hwëchʼin First Nation youth Marshal Jonas says every year the Sisters in Spirit walk and vigil is held in Dawson City, Yukon it gets bigger. (Chris MacIntyre/CBC)

Jonas said every year this walk is held in Dawson it grows, both in the people who attend and the message that communities want violence against women to stop.

"People are really starting to talk about things," he said.

"People are speaking about this. It's not going away. Everybody wants to be connected and show their support. Everybody has that love. Our community's very open like that."

A walk was also scheduled in Whitehorse.

Watson Lake, Yukon held a traditional potlatch to honour missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, and two-spirited people.