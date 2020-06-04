Tr'ondek Hwech'in council sworn in, election of chief postponed

The Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in First Nation in Dawson City, Yukon, has sworn in a new council, without a new chief.

Three councillors — Ryan Peterson, Clara Van Bibber, and Darren Bullen — won their seats on council by acclamation, and Simon Nagano was acclaimed as deputy chief. All will serve a three-year term.

The swearing in ceremony was streamed live on the First Nation's Facebook page on Wednesday.

An election for the First Nation's chief has been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nagano will serve as acting chief until an election can be held.

The First Nation has not set a date for the chief election, but said in a news release it would happen when "it could be safely conducted with appropriate COVID-19 protocols."

Three people had earlier put their names forward to run for chief — including Roberta Joseph, who held the position for the last two terms — but a spokesperson for the First Nation says there may be other names on the ballot by the time an election is held.

Other Yukon First Nations have also delayed elections during the pandemic, while some have gone ahead.