Pelly Crossing man who killed teen with a 2x4 gets 4 and a half years jail

A man from Pelly Crossing, Yukon, who fatally attacked an 18-year-old boy with a piece of lumber in 2016, has been sentenced to four and a half years in jail.

Tristan Joe, 32, was originally charged with second degree murder in the death of Raine Silas, but pleaded guilty to manslaughter earlier this year.

The sentence by Yukon Territorial Court judge Peter Chisholm was delivered in Pelly Crossing on Tuesday.

Joe will receive credit for time he's already served in custody, meaning he has 20 months of jail time remaining in his sentence. He was also sentenced to three years probation.

According to an agreed statement of facts, Silas died sometime in the morning of Nov. 4, 2016, after getting into a fight with Joe the night before.

The statement says the two men — who both grew up in the small community, and knew each other well — were socializing with others at a local residence on Nov. 3, 2016, when they began to argue. Joe was "heavily intoxicated," the statement says.

The two men were told to go outside if they were going to fight. They did, and a scuffle began.

It ended when Joe picked up a piece of 2x4 lumber and clobbered Silas in the temple. Someone then broke up the fight as Silas was "bleeding heavily from his face," the statement says.

Silas was ultimately taken to the local health centre and given a few stitches on his cheek. The nurse noticed that Silas was drunk, but was conscious and alert. She also noticed a lump forming below Silas' temple, the statement says.

Silas found unresponsive

Silas was then taken to his grandparents' house, where family members checked on him through the night as he slept.

At around 11:30 the next morning, he was found unresponsive. He had last been checked at 4 a.m., when he was observed to be sleeping.

Emergency responders couldn't revive him and Silas was pronounced dead shortly after noon. An autopsy later concluded he had died because of a skull fracture and hemorrhage he suffered after the blow to his head.

Joe went to the local RCMP detachment the day after Silas died, to provide a statement. He was arrested more than a week later, after the results of the autopsy were known.

Joe acknowledged to police that he was responsible for Silas's injuries, and apologized to Silas's family. He said he had no memory of using the 2x4 as a weapon but did not contest the fact, the statement says.

With files from Dave Croft