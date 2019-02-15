Trichinosis infection found in Sanikiluaq, health dept. warns

Nunavut's health department says trichinosis has been found in the community of Sanikiluaq — the infection is often caused by eating a worm in raw or undercooked polar bear meat.

In a public health advisory issued on Friday, the Department of Health advised residents who have eaten any uncooked polar bear meat, and are experiencing symptoms of the infection, to visit the health centre.

Symptoms include stomach and muscle pain, diarrhea, swollen eyelids, sweating and weakness.

"Sickness can start a few days after eating the infected meat. The first signs of trichinosis are vomiting, nausea, diarrhea, fever and pain in the stomach," a fact sheet provided by the health department said.

The hamlet of Sanikiluaq, Nunavut. Health officials are advising that trichinosis has been confirmed in the community. (Google Canada)

"More signs can show up eight to 15 days later. People can have headaches, fever, chills, coughing, eye swelling, aching joints, muscle pain, diarrhea or constipation, and itchy skin."

If left untreated, trichinosis can cause problems with the heart and lungs, or lead to death. People can get trichinosis from eating raw, fermented or undercooked meat.

The advisory said the trichinella roundworm cannot be killed by freezing the meat, so polar bear meat should be cooked until there is no pink or red left.

Animals, including walrus, can look healthy when they have the worm, according to the fact sheet. Though it says sometimes small cysts can be seen in the muscles of the jaw or tongue when animals are butchered.

"The majority of polar bears carry the trichinella worm," it said.