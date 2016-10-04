Trial for former Yellowknife bylaw officer set to begin

A former Yellowknife municipal enforcement officer is set to stand trial Tuesday.

Ricky Lee Sutherland is accused to sending sexually explicit material to a girl under the age of 18, and of attempting to lure her into having sexual contact with him.

The 50-year-old was charged in 2017. He was hired as a bylaw officer in 2015, although it is not clear when he left his job with the city.

Four days are scheduled for the trial, which will be decided by judge alone in N.W.T. Supreme Court.