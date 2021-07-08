'We're all treaty people': Dehcho Dene reflect on legacy and future of Treaty 11

As people gather around the arbour in Fort Simpson, N.W.T., this week to drum dance, feed the fire, and gather for feasts, they'll reflect on the legacy of Treaty 11.

One hundred years have passed since the treaty document weaved its way through communities across the N.W.T. It was a document meant to map out the relationship between Dene, non-Indigenous settlers, and the land.

In Dene Zhatie, Fort Simpson is known as Łı́ı́dlı̨ Kų́ e, which means "the place where two rivers come together." Treaty 11 commemorative events kicked off in the community on Monday and continue until Sunday.

Today, its legacy is difficult to grapple with.

"What are we commemorating, and what are we supposed to celebrate? When I reflect on this, I have more questions than answers," wrote outgoing Dehcho First Nations Grand Chief Gladys Norwegian.

Norwegian has been reflecting on nahecho nezųh káeginiɂá, which means 'our elder's good intentions' in Dene Zhatie.

The treaty was meant to reflect how two distinct peoples intended to work together.

"Once the words of our Treaty were written down, the document became very biased," said Norwegian.

"It did not speak for everyone but claimed that it did."

Gladys Norwegian is the outgoing Grand Chief for Dehcho First Nations. “What are we commemorating, and what are we supposed to celebrate? When I reflect on this, I have more questions than answers,” (Kate Kyle/CBC)

100 years later, the federal and territorial government have made commitments to right the wrongs perpetrated by Canada.

Norwegian asks, "In this era of reconciliation, will we be any further ahead than 100 years ago? It is crucial that we remember who wants to write the story of reconciliation and how it is written."

Norwegian is not celebrating the treaty, but instead is centring on Dene resiliency.

"Let's come together to commemorate our self-determination this year, as that is what's genuinely worth celebrating," said Norwegian.

'We're still together. We're still on the same journey home'

John Sabourin jumped at the opportunity to carve a sculpture to embody Dene resilience. It will be unveiled in his hometown a century after the signing of Treaty 11.

Originally from Fort Simpson, Sabourin has been carving for more than 25 years.

John Sabourin is an experienced carver from Fort Simpson, N.W.T., (Submitted by John Sabourin)

A few years ago, he participated in the Nahanni River of Forgiveness trip . For the first time in more than a century, a moosehide boat traveled down the Nahanni river, docking in Fort Simpson.

Sabourin wanted to reflect the journey in his sculpture, with images of spirits and animals in the boat.

As he carves the sculpture, he's not necessarily thinking about the treaty itself. Instead, he's inspired by Dene resilience, the stories they share, and the power of connections.

"To me, it's not a celebration," he said.

"We're still together. We're still on the same journey home," he said.

'We need to get the record straight'

As Łı́ı́dlı̨ Kų́ e First Nation began planning Treaty 11 events this year, Chief Gerald Antoine said they kept the teachings of their elders close to heart.

Treaty making is not new to the Dene. For millennia, treaties informed how different nations would work with each other, but Treaty 11 marked a break from tradition.

"We need to get the record straight and so we need to commemorate the understanding of the Dene, and what that relationship is about," said Antoine.

Chief Kenny Cayen helps feed the fire with Karen Filker, while drummers play behind them, as West Point First Nation commemorated Treaty 11 in in Hay River, N.W.T. (Nicole Wang for CBC North)

In that vein, Antoine said that this week's events prioritize the power of relationships, incorporating all living entities.

"Our families, like branches on the tree, we all grow in different directions. Our roots remain as one," said Antoine.

What will the next 100 years look like?

Deneze Nakehk'o, wearing a sweater that says 'decolonize,' explained how he intends to reflect on the legacy of the treaty, and how it informs the present, and future.

"A lot of times, people feel that it's a figment of the past," Nakehk'o said, but in reality, it still sets the basis for the relationship between Dene, non-Indigenous people, and the land.

"We're all treaty people," said Nakehk'o. "We live with it everyday."

The milestone of 100 years is still important, though, because it provides an opportunity for people who are not as aware of treaty to learn and reflect.

Deneze Nakehk'o is an activist, creator, and co-founder of Dene Nahjo. He's originally from Liidlii Kue, Fort Simpson. (Eden Maury/CBC News)

"It's the time now for people to have a little bit of courage to get out of their knowledge system, their comfort zone, to try to listen, understand and believe Indigenous peoples," Nakehk'o said.

Western European ways of knowing have become the standard and how things are done, "but the deal is about two equal sides," he said.

As he reflects on the anniversary, Nakehk'o sees a path forward.

Canada inherited the Westminster system of governance from the United Kingdom, which Nakehk'o said does not fit the needs of a vastly different country.

"I think the treaties are a way for this country called Canada… to actually create a system of governance that actually makes sense for the people that actually live here," Nakehk'o said.

A future of Indigenous governments is on the horizon, but Nakehk'o wonders what the territory will look like when that becomes a reality, and how the next 100 years will unfold.