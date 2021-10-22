Health officials lift travel restrictions, ease other measures in Coral Harbour, Nunavut

People can once again travel to and from Coral Harbour, Nunavut, whenever they want.

In a Friday news release, Dr. Michael Patterson, Nunavut's chief public health officer, said the current COVID-19 cases in the community of about 900 are isolated to household transmission.

"As the risk of community transmission is low, it is safe to slightly ease public health measures and lift the travel restrictions in place for Coral Harbour," he said in the release.

There are four cases of COVID-19 in Coral Harbour right now, according to the government of Nunavut's website .

Masks continue to be mandatory across the territory.

Public health measures now in place for Coral Harbour include: