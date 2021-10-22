Health officials lift travel restrictions, ease other measures in Coral Harbour, Nunavut
The 4 current cases of COVID-19 in the community are contained to household transmission, which lowers the risk of community transmission enough to ease restrictions, says Nunavut's chief public health officer.
Risk of community transmission low as 4 current cases are contained to household transmission
People can once again travel to and from Coral Harbour, Nunavut, whenever they want.
In a Friday news release, Dr. Michael Patterson, Nunavut's chief public health officer, said the current COVID-19 cases in the community of about 900 are isolated to household transmission.
"As the risk of community transmission is low, it is safe to slightly ease public health measures and lift the travel restrictions in place for Coral Harbour," he said in the release.
There are four cases of COVID-19 in Coral Harbour right now, according to the government of Nunavut's website.
Masks continue to be mandatory across the territory.
Public health measures now in place for Coral Harbour include:
- Outdoor gatherings are limited to 25 people.
- Indoor gatherings in dwellings are restricted to five people, plus household members.
- Indoor public gatherings, including gyms, fitness centres, libraries and galleries are limited to 25 people or 25 per cent capacity.
- Schools and childcare facilities may open.
- Places of worship are limited to 50 people or 25% capacity, and singing is not allowed.
- Arenas are limited to 25 people or 25% capacity and 25 spectators.
- All non-essential businesses except personal services such as beauty salons and hairdressers may open.
- Restaurants and licensed establishments are restricted to take-out only. A maximum of 10 people are allowed in line.
- Group counselling sessions are limited to 10 people.
- Long-term care and elders' facilities may have one visitor per resident, and masks are mandatory.
- Parks and playgrounds may open, but buildings remain closed.