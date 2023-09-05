Power restored after transport truck knocked out power, gas in Fort Providence, N.W.T.

Power was restored in Fort Providence, N.W.T., on Tuesday afternoon after a transport truck had earlier taken out multiple power poles the community. Power was restored by about 5 p.m.

The incident had forced Big River Service Centre — the only gas station along Highways 1 and 3 between Yellowknife and the Alberta border — to close temporarily.

The truck was delivering groceries to Fort Providence's Northern Store when it snagged the lines, taking the power pole with it, according to Jim Thom with Northland Utilities.

RCMP confirmed the incident happened in the Northern Store parking lot. Cpl. Matt Halstead said that police were on scene to assist with traffic in the area and that they don't have any reports of injuries.

The incident comes as Yellowknife residents prepare to return to the city — the majority by vehicle — in the coming days, three weeks after being evacuated due to a wildfire. The city's evacuation order will be lifted Wednesday at noon.