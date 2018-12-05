Transgender Whitehorse resident says they were attacked downtown

A transgender person living in Whitehorse says they're scared to leave the house after being assaulted downtown last week, the latest in a series of incidents since they began transitioning.

Andrea Stratis — who doesn't identify as male or female and prefers to go by "they" — says they were listening to music in headphones when suddenly someone shouted "faggot" and punched them in the face.

Stratis says a bystander witnessed the attack and shouted, and the attacker ran away. Stratis didn't think to get the name of the witness.

"The only thing I thought is that I need to take a winding path home, so nobody follows me," Stratis said.

Stratis said they called RCMP to report the attack, but didn't identify themself as a visibly transgender person. Stratis just said they were punched in the face while walking downtown.

CBC contacted RCMP to ask about the alleged attack, and the frequency of hate crime incidents in the Yukon. RCMP have indicated to CBC that they will provide a response Wednesday.

'I always knew that it was going to happen'

Stratis says they are not surprised by what happened, saying it's an escalation of several recent threatening incidents.

"This was a matter of when, and not if," said Stratis. "I always knew that it was going to happen."

Stratis says they have been harassed at a downtown park — once being surrounded and escaping by locking themselves in their nearby office — and verbally harassed around the city.

Stephanie Hammond, president of Queer Yukon, says it's up to everybody to create a more inclusive community. (CBC)

The recent incidents have led Stratis to be "gun-shy to leave the house," they say. They came out as transgender last year, and their appearance has been changing.

"I get a lot of, 'Why are your jeans so tight? Why is your hair so long? Why does your face look like that?'"

But Stratis has not been shy on social media — readily posting about their transition, and their fears, in an attempt to be a "beacon" for those who will transition after them in Whitehorse.

"I'd probably be a lot safer if I kept to myself," Stratis said.

"Sure, I maybe got punched in the face for it, but it was still kind of worth it — even though I don't really like to leave the house anymore."

Everyone should speak up, says Queer Yukon

Stephanie Hammond, the president of advocacy group Queer Yukon, was horrified when she heard about Stratis's experience last week.

Hammond says there seems to be a recent increase of people who have views that come from a place of hatred and non-acceptance, and who feel emboldened to speak out in public.

She says it can't just be the responsibility of minority groups to work to create a community that accepts, celebrates and embraces everyone.

"It really is everyone's responsibility to speak up," Hammond says, "to stop that hatred from spreading."