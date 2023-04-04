Northern Mosaic Network opens clinic to help transgender people navigate name-change process

As a transgender woman living in Yellowknife, Shylo Foster remembers how scary it felt when she first came out.

"I was actually agoraphobic," she said. "I was terrified of going outside presenting as my preferred gender, and I was desperate to have connections with other trans-identifying people."

It didn't help that she had to contend with mountains of paperwork when it came to updating the name and gender marker on her legal documents, including her birth certificate, driver's licence and social insurance.

The process was so onerous in some cases, Foster even opted to close down her bank account and cellphone plan to instead start from scratch with her new name.

"I had to go through all of that paperwork myself, without any sort of assistance [and] figure it out on my own," she said. "There were a lot of things that I could [have] used some help with, or even just knowledge sharing."

So when Foster learned that the Northern Mosaic Network was starting the territory's first trans ID clinic, she didn't hesitate before volunteering to run it.

It was her chance to offer people the same support that she wished she had.

"As someone having gone through that experience, I know it sucks, so I couldn't not [get involved]."

Filling a need in the community

The Northern Mosaic Network opened its trans ID clinic this past January as part of a new roster of programs meant specifically for 2SLGBTQ+ (two-spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer) adults.

Open on the first Monday of every month and free to use, it operates out of its office in downtown Yellowknife.

Chelsea Thacker is the Northern Mosaic Network's executive director. They said they decided to start the clinic after noticing a demand within the community.

"We had many peer support appointments [with] people looking for support in just filling out their ID and how to even start the concept of transitioning in Yellowknife and across the Northwest Territories," they said.

"It was really important for me and the organization itself when we were opening up this new adult space to include support that we had never had before, one of those being the trans ID clinic."

Foster, who serves as the clinic's sole volunteer at the moment, assists transgender, non-binary and two-spirit people in filling out the forms to change their name or gender marker.

She also offers a shoulder to lean on as they navigate the accompanying challenges — which can be numerous, Foster said.

For example, changing the gender marker on a birth certificate alone requires two letters from a doctor in the territory.

Foster also noted associated fees can be a financial burden for some people. According to the N.W.T.'s Department of Health and Social Services website , it costs at least $134 to change one's name.

"I'm lucky in that I have a lot of privilege for a trans person, and going through those forms and spending the money on the ID changes and things like that was easier for me than it's going to be for a lot of other trans-identifying people who don't have the privilege that I do," Foster said.

"Having access to someone that can just help you out and be supportive throughout that process is going to be huge for anybody seeking to get a gender-affirming name change in the Northwest Territories."

Growth of programs 'really wonderful'

Foster said she's working on an official guide that lays out the steps involved and can be used as a reference point across the territory.

In the meantime, Thacker said the Northern Mosaic Network has some funding to help people cover the costs of changing their name. They plan to eventually train organization staff in providing assistance, so the clinic can be available daily.

Though unable to provide hard numbers around how many people may benefit from this service, Thacker said simply having a dedicated space for transgender people to access support is important — especially at a time when transphobia appears to be on the rise .

"In the time that I have spent in the [N.W.T.], I've seen vandalism, protesting and just a general lack of safety for trans people in the territory," Thacker said. "It's getting to be at a level where a lot of trans people are feeling very unsafe.

"As more and more people begin to form their opinions out of hate or ignorance, we need to be able to gather and come together for strength and community."

Alongside the clinic, the Northern Mosaic Network helps people who are transitioning to access gender-affirming materials like binders and tucking underwear, and hosts monthly discussion groups for transgender women and trans-feminine folks.

For Foster, it's exciting to see these resources come to life. It signals a shift from the isolation she once felt.

"It makes me feel very, very good," she said. "Knowing what that experience is like, and being able to contribute to it now … that is really wonderful."