Train collides with vehicle in Hay River
A train collided with a vehicle outside Hay River early Thursday morning, police and railway authorities confirmed.
Incident occurred early Thursday morning
A train collided with a vehicle outside Hay River, N.W.T., early Thursday morning, police and railway authorities confirmed.
RCMP say the incident happened around 7:30 a.m.
"There was no criminal element identified, so RCMP do not have an ongoing investigation," their statement reads.
Police referred CBC to CN Rail, which operates the track. CN Rail confirmed there had been no derailment and referred further inquiries to police.
NNSL reported that the collision happened at a level crossing at Hay River's Balsam Drive. There were no serious injuries, but a Ford F-150 pickup was damaged on the driver's side.
The crossing does not have barriers or warning lights, but train traffic on the route is light.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.