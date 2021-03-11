Train collides with vehicle in Hay River

A train collided with a vehicle outside Hay River, N.W.T., early Thursday morning, police and railway authorities confirmed.

RCMP say the incident happened around 7:30 a.m.

"There was no criminal element identified, so RCMP do not have an ongoing investigation," their statement reads.

Police referred CBC to CN Rail, which operates the track. CN Rail confirmed there had been no derailment and referred further inquiries to police.

NNSL reported that the collision happened at a level crossing at Hay River's Balsam Drive. There were no serious injuries, but a Ford F-150 pickup was damaged on the driver's side.

The crossing does not have barriers or warning lights, but train traffic on the route is light.