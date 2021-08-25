N.W.T. top doc, education deputy minister, take your questions on The Trailbreaker

Dr. Kami Kandola, the chief public health officer of the Northwest Territories, and John MacDonald, deputy minister with the Department of Education, Culture and Employment, will take audience questions on CBC's The Trailbreaker Thursday starting at 7:10 a.m.

The show takes place one day after Kandola announced that community spread was beginning in the capital, and that containment orders issued for Fort Good Hope and Colville Lake would be extended to contain COVID-19.

A separate containment order for Norman Wells remains in effect.

The phone-in show also comes as a new territory-wide mask mandate comes into effect and hundreds of families prepare to send their children back to school. Kandola said Wednesday that more people returning to the territory are testing positive for COVID-19 "daily."

Ask your questions by calling 920-5444 in Yellowknife or 1-800-661-0708 outside of the capital.