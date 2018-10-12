Yellowknife mayoral candidates square off in Trailbreaker debate

Bob Stewart, Jerald Sibbeston, Adrian Bell, and Rebecca Alty are seeking the mayorship of Yellowknife, and on Friday morning, they sat down in CBC's studio for their final debate before voters head to the polls Monday.

The Trailbreaker host Loren McGinnis sat down with the candidates and asked them questions about economic development and social issues, in a discussion that was also livestreamed on Facebook.

Friday's debate was the final of five scheduled debates for The Trailbreaker, following debates from mayoral contenders in the communities of Norman Wells, Fort Simpson, Inuvik, and Fort Smith.

Listen to the audio from Friday's Trailbreaker debate below: