Norman Wells mayoral candidates square off in Trailbreaker debate

With less than two weeks before municipal election day in the Northwest Territories, mayoral races around the territory are beginning to heat up.

In Norman Wells, Harry Cassie, Timothy Melnyk, and Frank Pope are all vying for the community's top job.

CBC's Lawrence Nayally spoke to all three candidates on Wednesday in the first of five scheduled debates before election day. Fort Simpson candidates debated Friday, while the candidates in Inuvik, Fort Smith, and Yellowknife will debate next week.

Listen to the audio from Wednesday's Trailbreaker debate below: