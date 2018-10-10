Audio
Inuvik mayoral candidates square off in Trailbreaker debate
Vince Sharpe and Natasha Kulikowski will face each other Oct. 15 in an election for Inuvik's mayoral seat. On Wednesday morning, they debated on CBC's The Trailbreaker, moderated by host Loren McGinnis.
CBC's N.W.T. morning show holding debates between mayoral candidates in 5 communities
Vince Sharpe and Natasha Kulikowski will face each other Oct. 15 in an election for Inuvik's mayoral seat. On Wednesday morning, the two sitting town councillors took part in a debate on CBC North's The Trailbreaker morning show, moderated by host Loren McGinnis.
It's Vince Sharpe vs. Natasha Kulikowski for Inuvik's mayoral seat
Here are the candidates for the 2018 N.W.T. municipal elections
McGinnis spoke to the candidates in the third of five scheduled debates prior to municipal election day across the territory. Candidates in Fort Simpson and Norman Wells debated last week, while candidates in Fort Smith and Yellowknife will take their turn later this week.
Listen to the audio from Wednesday's Trailbreaker debate below:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.