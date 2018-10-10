Inuvik mayoral candidates square off in Trailbreaker debate

Vince Sharpe and Natasha Kulikowski will face each other Oct. 15 in an election for Inuvik's mayoral seat. On Wednesday morning, the two sitting town councillors took part in a debate on CBC North's The Trailbreaker morning show, moderated by host Loren McGinnis.

McGinnis spoke to the candidates in the third of five scheduled debates prior to municipal election day across the territory. Candidates in Fort Simpson and Norman Wells debated last week, while candidates in Fort Smith and Yellowknife will take their turn later this week.

Listen to the audio from Wednesday's Trailbreaker debate below: