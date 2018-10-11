Skip to Main Content
Fort Smith mayoral candidates square off in Trailbreaker debate
Lynn Napier-Buckley, Brad Brake, and Don Matthews have all stepped forward as candidates hoping to be mayor of Fort Smith after Monday's municipal election. On Thursday, they debated the issues with Trailbreaker host Loren McGinnis.

CBC's N.W.T. morning show holding debates between mayoral candidates in 5 communities

CBC News ·
Lynn Napier-Buckley, Brad Brake, and Don Matthews are all seeking the mayor's chair in the community of Fort Smith, N.W.T. (Kirsten Murphy/CBC)

McGinnis spoke to the candidates in the fourth of five scheduled debates prior to municipal election day across the territory, following debates from mayoral contenders in the communities of Norman Wells, Fort Simpson, and Inuvik. On Friday, candidates for mayor of Yellowknife will take their turn.

Listen to the audio from Thursday's Trailbreaker debate below:

On Oct. 15, Fort Smith citizens will head to the polls to choose a new mayor. Candidates Lynn Napier-Buckley, Brad Brake, and Don Matthews debated the issues with Loren McGinnis Thursday on The Trailbreaker. 11:41

