Audio
Fort Simpson mayoral candidates square off in Trailbreaker debate
Lawrence Nayally spoke with Sean Whelly and Patrick Rowe, the two candidates for mayor of Fort Simpson, as they debated the future of their community in advance of the Oct. 15 election.
Trailbreaker will hold debates between mayoral candidates in 5 communities before Oct. 15 election
Fort Simpson's municipal election is on Oct. 15, and two candidates are in the running for mayor: former mayor Sean Whelly, and long-time fire chief Patrick Rowe.
CBC's Lawrence Nayally spoke to both of the candidates Friday on the Trailbreaker in the second of five scheduled debates prior to municipal election day across the territory. Candidates in Norman Wells debated Wednesday, while candidates in Inuvik, Fort Smith, and Yellowknife will take their turn next week.
Listen to the audio from Friday's Trailbreaker debate below: