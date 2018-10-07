Fort Simpson mayoral candidates square off in Trailbreaker debate

Fort Simpson's municipal election is on Oct. 15, and two candidates are in the running for mayor: former mayor Sean Whelly, and long-time fire chief Patrick Rowe.

CBC's Lawrence Nayally spoke to both of the candidates Friday on the Trailbreaker in the second of five scheduled debates prior to municipal election day across the territory. Candidates in Norman Wells debated Wednesday, while candidates in Inuvik, Fort Smith, and Yellowknife will take their turn next week.

Listen to the audio from Friday's Trailbreaker debate below: