Health offcials take your COVID-19 questions on The Trailbreaker

Dr. André Corriveau, the territory's deputy chief public health officer, and Scott Robertson the N.W.T. Health Authority's COVID Response Team co-lead are stepping in to take listeners' questions on The Trailbreaker's regular call-in show Thursday at 7:10 a.m.

Tune in here, on our CBC NWT Facebook page or on CBC North Radio One.

To pose your question live dial 867-920-5444 or 1-800-661-0708.

Or email trailbreaker@cbc.ca

Last week the territory's health minister, Julie Green, announced an expected end to the COVID-19 related public health emergency in the N.W.T. this spring.

Daily active COVID-19 case counts in the N.W.T. have dropped since mid January when they were as high as 1,300.

Wednesday evening the number of active cases in the N.W.T. was 989. Hospitalizations remained at 82 and ICU admissions at 24.

But exposure notices continue to be added daily. Schools, elders facilities and shelters for vulnerable people were among the outbreak sites announced in the past week.