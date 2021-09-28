N.W.T. health officials answer latest COVID-19 questions
The N.W.T.’s chief public health officer, Dr. Kami Kandola, and Scott Robertson, executive co-lead of the Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority’s COVID-19 operations, took your questions live on The Trailbreaker Wednesday morning.
Kandola and Robertson fielded questions on vaccine mandates for N.W.T. government workers who work with "vulnerable" people and school closures in Yellowknife, Ndilǫ, Dettah, Behchokǫ̀ and Whatı̀. They also addressed the safety concerns around crowding at busy playgrounds and how now may not be a good time time to travel.
Missed the show? Watch it here:
