N.W.T. health officials to take your COVID-19 questions on The Trailbreaker
Dr. Kami Kandola and Dr. AnneMarie Pegg take your questions live on The Trailbreaker Thursday morning
The N.W.T.'s chief public health officer, Dr. Kami Kandola, and Dr. AnneMarie Pegg, the territory's medical director, will take your questions on The Trailbreaker Thursday at 7:10 a.m.
Tune in here, on our CBC NWT Facebook page or on CBC North Radio One.
To pose your questions, call Talkback at 867-920-5449 or 1-866-271-9957.
On Tuesday, the N.W.T. government reported 326 active cases in the territory, a little more than double the 160 cases it had last reported on Dec. 31.
During a press conference Tuesday morning, Kandola said COVID-19 cases are now in every region of the territory for the first time. She said many of the cases are linked to "super-spreader events" over the holidays.
Kandola said Tuesday morning at the news conference that the Omicron variant is the dominant strain in the territory and announced a tightening of gathering restrictions to help limit the spread of the new variant.
Pegg said during that press conference that the territory is expanding at-home testing for people who are mildly symptomatic or who have no symptoms, and have no risk factors.