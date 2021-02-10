N.W.T. health officials to take your COVID-19 questions on The Trailbreaker

The N.W.T.'s chief public health officer, Dr. Kami Kandola, and Dr. AnneMarie Pegg, the territory's medical director, will take your questions on The Trailbreaker Thursday at 7:10 a.m.

Tune in here, on our CBC NWT Facebook page or on CBC North Radio One.

To pose your questions, call Talkback at 867-920-5449 or 1-866-271-9957.

On Tuesday, the N.W.T. government reported 326 active cases in the territory, a little more than double the 160 cases it had last reported on Dec. 31.

During a press conference Tuesday morning, Kandola said COVID-19 cases are now in every region of the territory for the first time. She said many of the cases are linked to "super-spreader events" over the holidays.

Kandola said Tuesday morning at the news conference that the Omicron variant is the dominant strain in the territory and announced a tightening of gathering restrictions to help limit the spread of the new variant.

Pegg said during that press conference that the territory is expanding at-home testing for people who are mildly symptomatic or who have no symptoms, and have no risk factors.