N.W.T. top doctors take your latest question on COVID-19 heading into fall season
Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola and territorial medical director Dr. Sarah Cook live at 7 a.m.
Have questions about COVID-19 in the Northwest Territories as we head into the fall season?
The N.W.T.'s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola and territorial medical director Dr. Sarah Cook will take your questions live Thursday on CBC's The Trailbreaker from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. MT.
You can watch the live stream here on our website. People can send in their questions on CBC North's Facebook page, or call in to 1-800-661-0708.
Since our last call-in show in August, students started going back to school as schools reopened across the territory.
The government announced a new territorial medical director — a "critical" role during the COVID-19 pandemic — to replace Cook, who announced earlier this summer that she was not seeking a renewal of her term in order to spend more time with her family.
The N.W.T. extended its public health emergency for the 12th time Tuesday.
As of Wednesday morning, according to the government's latest numbers, the territory had completed 3,969 COVID-19 tests and had 153 results pending. There have been five confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the territory, all of which have recovered months ago.
