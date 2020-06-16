N.W.T. top doctors take your latest question on COVID-19 heading into winter

Have questions about COVID-19 in the Northwest Territories as we head into winter?

The N.W.T.'s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola and territorial medical director Dr. Sarah Cook will take your questions live Thursday on CBC's The Trailbreaker from 7 to 8 a.m. MT.

You can watch the live stream here on our website. People can send in their questions on CBC North's Facebook page, or call in to 1-800-661-0708.

The Trailbreaker COVID-19 call-in show Live in N.W.T. chief public health officer Dr. Kami Kandola and the territory's medical director Dr. Sarah Cook join CBC Trailbreaker host Loren McGinnis to take your questions on the pandemic. 0:00

Since our last call-in show in September, the territory reported its first confirmed case of COVID-19 in months.

On Oct. 16, three people had received positive COVID-19 test results in the Northwest Territories. One of those cases was a person from Inuvik while the other two cases are people from Yellowknife. Health officials warned of two places in the capital that carry risk of potential exposure.

There was also one presumptive positive case reported at the Gahcho Kué Diamond Mine on Wednesday. The employee is in isolation in a quarantine wing on site, along with 18 other employees who tested negative but travelled with the infected employee from Yellowknife.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said last week during a "virtual tour" across the country, that the pandemic exposed "the depths" of issues faced by northerners. In a roundtable later that day with N.W.T. leaders and housing experts, Premier Caroline Cochrane said Trudeau didn't give a solid financial commitment to address some of those issues, but says she's optimistic.

The N.W.T. extended its public health emergency for the 15th time on Oct. 14.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the territory had completed 6,000 COVID-19 tests and has 20 results pending. There have been eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the territory, five of which have recovered months ago.