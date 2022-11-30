How should we tackle addictions and mental health in the N.W.T.?

N.W.T. Health Minister Julie Green will be live on The Trailbreaker Friday to talk about what's working and what needs to change when it comes to mental health and addiction support in the territory. Green will be joined by Paul Andrew, a Shutoatine elder and advocate for mental health and addictions supports, and Alyssa Carpenter, an Inuvialuit and Dene social worker and youth advocate from Sachs Harbour, N.W.T.

All three will be taking listener questions beginning at 7:10 a.m.

Tune in on CBC North Radio One or on our CBC NWT Facebook page.

To pose your questions, call 1-800-661-0708, or in Yellowknife 920-5444.