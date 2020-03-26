N.W.T. top doctors take your COVID-19 questions live on The Trailbreaker
N.W.T. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola and the territory's medical director Dr. Sarah Cook join CBC's The Trailbreaker host Loren McGinnis to take your questions on the pandemic.
N.W.T.'s chief public health officer and the territorial medical director take your questions on the pandemic
Do you have questions about COVID-19 and the Northwest Territories' plan to ease public health restrictions?
N.W.T. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola and territorial medical director Dr. Sarah Cook will be taking questions live this morning on CBC's The Trailbraker with host Loren McGinnis.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.