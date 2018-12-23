Trail begins for man accused in 2018 Iqaluit police standoff

The trail for a man accused of being involved in a violent standoff with RCMP in December of 2018 began Wednesday.

Jerry Issuqangituq, who was 25 at the time of the incident, is charged with five counts of attempted murder, five counts of discharging a firearm with intent, one count of reckless discharging of a firearm, and one count of careless use of a firearm.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges at the Nunavut Court of Justice in Iqaluit.

The trail is being heard by Justice Susan Cooper.

Issuqangituq is accused of being one of the shooters in a standoff that lasted three hours in the 500-block neighbourhood of Iqaluit.

On the first day of trial, crown prosecutor Greg Lyndon questioned Const. David Hubert, who said he was the first officer to arrive at the scene.

An RCMP vehicle seen in the 500-block area of Iqaluit in December of 2018. On the first day of trial, crown prosecutor Greg Lyndon questioned Const. David Hubert, who said he was the first officer to arrive at the scene. (Michael Salomonie/CBC)

Hubert said on the night of the incident, Dec. 22, 2018, temperatures were below -40 C and there was a blizzard.

RCMP received a call that a man was brandishing knives in a house.

Officer describes chaotic scene

Hubert described the scene at the home as chaotic. People were outside after fleeing the incident taking place inside.

Hubert said the floors were covered in a white powder from a fire extinguisher that had been set off, and allegedly, Issuqangituq was upstairs wielding two kitchen knives.

He said Issuqangituq was between two men, one holding a couch cushion and the other holding a baby gate, to protect themselves from the knives.

Hubert said he pulled his firearm out at Issuqangituq, who told him to "just shoot me."

He said Issuqangituq allegedly retreated to a bedroom where he stabbed the knives through the door. The people in the home were evacuated to the RCMP detachment and the officer on scene left the house.

Hubert said shortly after everyone left the home, Issuqangituq allegedly started firing a gun from the front deck area of the house.

Hubert said because of the cold and the shots from the house, he took cover in a neighbouring home where he had a gun pointed out the window toward the house for at least an hour.

He said at some point, another man walked into the house Issuqangituq was allegedly in and he could hear a different firearm going off.

Two RCMP vehicles in the 500-block area of Iqaluit in December of 2018. Hubert said at trial that at least 100 shots were fired toward RCMP officers during the incident.

Hubert said at least 100 shots were fired toward RCMP officers during the incident.

Hubert saw a figure of someone come outside with what he said looked like a weapon and shot three times. Another RCMP officer, he said, also took a shot.

Hubert says he shot Issuqangituq, who was then taken to hospital.

According to CBC News reporting, Issuqangituq was treated for his injuries at a hospital in Ottawa.

Defence lawyer Andre Landry will cross examine Hubert on Thursday.