Trafficking charges pending for two individuals, says Behchokǫ̀ RCMP

Trafficking charges are pending for a male adult and a male youth after Behchokǫ NT RCMP seized more than 90 grams of pre-packaged illegal cannabis and trafficking paraphernalia, it said in a news release Friday.

Behchokǫ̀ RCMP started the investigation last Sunday, Nov. 22.

Police said they believe the illegal cannabis they seized was for the purpose of trafficking.

"We listen to our community and work with them to reduce and prevent the harm from the sale of illegal drugs," said Sgt. Ryan Plustwa, detachment commander of the Behchokǫ̀ RCMP, in the release.

Behchokǫ̀ RCMP are asking residents who have information about suspicious activity to call the detachment at 392-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. People can also text "nwtnutips" plus a message to 274637.