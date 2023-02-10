From the Dehcho to the Beaufort Delta, people are reconnecting with traditional trails in the N.W.T.

Efforts are underway to restore a traditional trail to Yohin Lake northwest of Nahanni Butte, in the N.W.T.

Aaron Bertrand, 36, has been spending his recent days snowmobiling to the site and clearing the brush — first helped by his son, and now a friend from Fort Liard.

"It's an old fishing place that people from Nahanni used to go to," Bertrand said of Yohin Lake, which lies south of a bend in the South Nahanni River. The roughly 10-kilometre trail was cut a few years ago, he said, but not all the way to the lake.

"This year, we're pretty much going all the way."

Aaron Bertrand is helping to clear a traditional trail to Yohin Lake, northwest of Nahanni Butte. He says it used to be used by dog teams, and the lake is used for fishing. (Submitted by Aaron Bertrand)

Bertrand, who lives in Fort Liard too but who is part of the Nahʔą Dehé Dene Band in Nahanni Butte, told CBC's Trail's End host Lawrence Nayally he remembered his grandfather telling him stories about the trail — once used by dog teams travelling all the way to Fort Liard.

"It feels awesome," he said. "Don't see much young guys out here nowadays so it feels pretty good to open up an old trail."

Once Bertrand and his friend reach the lake, he said they'll be making holes in the ice, setting fish nets, and putting up canvas tents. He said the Nahʔą Dehé Dene Band wants to bring elders and students to the area in the spring.

Yohin Lake lies south of the South Nahanni River, outside of Nahanni Butte, N.W.T. Bertrand says it takes about two hours by snowmobile to get to where they're restoring the trail. (Submitted by Aaron Bertrand)

It's an experience that Wanda Pascal knows, first-hand, young people will appreciate.

Pascal, the harvester program coordinator (and former chief) for the Teet'lit Gwich'in Band in Fort McPherson, recently facilitated an on-the-land experience using traditional trails that resonated well with those who participated.

"Oh they really enjoyed it, they really want to do more," she told Wanda McLeod, the host of CBC's Northwind.

The idea to send a small group of young men and guides for a day trip on traditional trails from Fort McPherson last Sunday came to Pascal suddenly, upon realizing the weather was right.

"They're at that age where they're really learning to hunt and trap and just go out and explore and it's a good time for them to know their trails, they're traditional trails for our people," she said.

Pascal says the small group came home from the day trip around Fort McPherson with big appetites, and stories of wildlife they'd seen. (Submitted by Wanda Pascal)

Pascal and some other community members "cook[ed] up a storm" of traditional food to greet the team when they returned, armed with stories about the wildlife they'd seen — such as a moose and her calf, a porcupine and a distant wolverine.

"They really ate," she said. "We had hot tea and everything there for them and they were just happy they went, they really enjoyed themselves."