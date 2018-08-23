Dawson City youth centre desperate for new building after drop in attendance

Tr'ondek Hwech'in Youth Centre is getting desperate for a new building.

The local Youth Centre on Second Avenue in Dawson City has been closed since August 2016 after being condemned for asbestos.

"It's been a little bit challenging," said Gwyneth Williams, youth coordinator for the centre.

For the last two years the youth centre has been renting spaces around town to continue programing. However, Williams said the spaces are "hard to find and quite small."

Gwyneth Williams, Youth Coordinator for Tr'ondek Hwech'in, said they are 'pretty desperate' to get a new building built. (Jackie McKay/CBC)

The youth centre has been relocated to 1076 Front Street in Dawson in a one room building for the last year.

Williams said at the old location they would see about 25 youth drop by the centre everyday. With the lack of space in their current location, they only see between 6 and 10 youth a day.

"We are pretty desperate. We need more youth to come and start accessing the facilities," said Williams.

The youth centre is run by Tr'ondek Hwech'in, but is for all youth in Dawson. The facility, open six days a week, works as a drop in centre for youth 12 to 18. It runs after school programing, such as pottery classes, on the land activities, camping trips, and cultural activities, like hand games.

They also have two on-call support workers at all times.

The youth centre has been running out of this one room building on Front Street for the last year. (Jackie McKay/CBC)

"It's really a space for youth to feel comfortable and safe," said Williams.

The youth centre said it will cost $1 million to build a new facility. There are two options being considered: keeping the log cabin structure of the old building and refurbishing the inside, or tearing down the current structure and building a whole new facility on the land.

Currently, Tr'ondek Hwech'in has been given $69,000 from the Yukon Government's Community Development Fund. This will cover cost of architectural and mechanical designs of the new building, according to Williams.

The Tr'ondek Hwech'in Youth Centre would like the new facility to include a homework station with computers, a conference room, an area for art and music projects, a quiet room, and a kitchen.

Several youth in the current building on Front Street having a going away party. (Jackie McKay/CBC)

They are also hoping for an outdoor area with a fire pit and gardening boxes.

"We are trying our best to get the building up as soon as possible," said Williams.

Williams said they are looking at other funding options like grants for capital assets. They have also been promised funds from the Yukon Government for the new building in 2021.

"We are hoping and looking to get more funds quicker," said Williams.

As of right now there is no date for the construction of a new building.