Students in Dawson City aren't the only ones excited about their nutrition program's new location

A cafeteria for a student can be compared to a break room for an employee.

It's a place to sit down, take five, and socialize with peers over food.

High schools in Whitehorse, Yukon, have them — but that's not the case for some schools in rural communities.

That is one of the reasons why Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in First Nation's education department and the City of Dawson thought it was a good move to relocate the Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in nutrition program into the town's recreation centre.

The program has only been operating from the new space for a few months, but it's already proving to be a well-received decision.

Jeb McGlaughlin is a Grade 10 student at Robert Service School. He told CBC News that he's spent every lunch hour at the rec centre since the program moved.

"It's nice to have an open space where we can enjoy our lunch and talk with friends," he said.

Jeb McGlaughlin is a Grade 10 student at Robert Service School. He told CBC News that he's spent every lunch hour at the rec centre since the program moved. (Chris MacIntyre/CBC)

McGlaughlin said prior to having the rec centre to go to, there wasn't any specific spot to eat and socialize at the same time.

"With our friends, usually we're just standing around on our phones, but when we're interacting and having fun it's better connection," he said.

"Food's great. The cooks are amazing, and like, knowing I can come to school and there's food available for me, it's like really good. So I'm never really hungry and stuff."

That's what Joanne Farr loves to hear.

Farr has been a cook with the program since day one.

After completing a culinary arts program, she knew feeding youth in her community was how she wanted to hone her craft.

Joanne Farr has been cooking for the nutrition program since day one. She said she loves to feed the community's youth and is grateful to now have a new space to work from. (Chris MacIntyre/CBC)

"I really love it," she said.

"I love going to the school. Dropping food off. I do the K to 3 and it's the best part."

Farr said having a new, bigger kitchen to work from is sort of like getting a promotion.

She said she also likes to be able to see the youth enjoying the meals she and her team are making — something she wasn't able to do before the program moved locations.

"I love taking care of kids," she said. "It makes their day. It gives them energy to keep going, and learning. They're happy to see us with the food."

Josh Smith is the school's nutrition co-ordinator for Jordan's Principle.

He takes his job very seriously. Especially because, as he sees it, he is feeding the next generation of leaders.

"It's not like it's Hell's Kitchen or anything," he said. "We all have a goal to provide, right?

"When it comes to a full stomach, it's paramount for the mind to work. A full body is a part of the nutrition that your brain needs. I do think there's a correlation between healthy food and a healthy mind."

Josh Smith is the school's nutrition co-ordinator for Jordan's Principle. He takes his job very seriously — especially because, as he sees it, he is feeding the next generation of leaders. (Chris MacIntyre/CBC)

For him, the long hours of prepping, cooking and delivering the meals all pay off when he sees youth doing something rarely seen these days.

"They're not on their phones," he said. "I think that's a smashing success because I think it's been over a decade since I've sat at a table and everyone's engaged with each other. And I do see that. I don't see phones."

One thing Smith noted was there was a concern from some residents that the program would interfere with the concession during hockey practices, and tournaments.

He said some people weren't warming up to the idea of the city putting a vending machine as an option for families needing a quick option between picking their kids up and school and taking them to the arena.

Smith said they came up with a solution for that.

Each day, all of the leftover food from the program is put in a fridge for families who use the arena, free of charge.

"I believe we're just getting started," Smith said. "We can really ramp things up."