Dawson City, Yukon, hosts grand opening of new men's shelter

It's been under construction for the past two years, but on Thursday Dawson City's newest building had it's grand opening.

The Jëje Zho also known as the Men's House is located on 2nd Ave next to the Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in First Nation's Chief John Jonas centre.

"It's been a long process," said Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in's deputy chief Erin McQuaig. "It was at the end of COVID when it started so we've seen many different hands involved in it."

The Jëje Zho is a two storey building with eight residential units that can hold up to 11 beds, offering first stage transitional units and emergency shelter beds.

"Housing is a very important social determinant of health," said McQuaig. "For a lot of the men in our community unfortunately they are homeless. Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in does not have adequate housing to meet the needs of all of our citizens."

"This particular home, as it will be for some of the men ... it'll provide a safe place for people to come after maybe going for treatment or following incarceration. And it's an opportunity for some of our male TH citizens to reintegrate back into the community."

McQuaig said that the services offered at the Jëje Zho aren't only for Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in citizens. She said it's open to any adult male residents of Dawson City at risk of, or experiencing homelessness.

The exterior of the building draws inspiration from important cultural elements for the First Nation, including traditional fish drying racks, canoe designs, as well as salmon, and ochre rocks found throughout their traditional territory.

The incorporation of the elements honours the Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in heritage while creating a welcome and familiar environment for the building's residents.

McQuaig told CBC News that she understands the stigma behind asking for help can sometimes prevent those who need it from pursuing it.

She said that's a big factor that went into the creation of the Jëje Zho's staffing model.

"We have a number of different outreach positions that already have connections with people in the community," she said. "This building is to have individualized services so we'll pull you in and say 'This is what we have for you'."

McQuaig said it'll take about 30 days until the building is ready to welcome its first tenants. She said some policies and procedures, and staff transitions still have to be worked out.

"It's a true milestone," she said. "It's an important building and service. I think it's a significant addition to our community and I'm really happy to see it here."