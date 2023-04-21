Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in in Yukon elect new chief, unofficial results show

Darren Taylor is the new chief of the Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in First Nation in Dawson City, Yukon, according to unofficial election results.

Taylor won 223 votes, defeating incumbent Roberta Joseph, who received 146.

Voting for the general election wrapped up Thursday with Erin McQuaig elected as the new deputy chief with 196 votes, beating Simon Nagano (128 votes) and Lisa Anderson (46 votes).

Elected to council are Kylie Van Every, Kyrie Nagano and Ryan Peterson.

Van Every, Nagano and Peterson were three of eight candidates to run in the election.

The vote counts for council members are as follows:

Kylie Van Every: 210

Kyrie Nagano: 194

Ryan Peterson: 187

Darren Bullen: 133

Edward Whitehouse: 96

Teresa Procee: 96

James Roberts: 71

Jordan Ross: 52

Official results will be available Monday.