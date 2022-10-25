Trʼondëk Hwëchʼin First Nation's 6-unit housing project almost complete

A handful of Trʼondëk Hwëchʼin citizens in Dawson City, Yukon, could spend Christmas in a new home this year, says Trʼondëk Hwëchʼin First Nation Chief Roberta Joseph.

Earlier this summer, construction began on six two-bedroom houses in the Trʼondëk Hwëchʼin C-4 subdivision.

Once completed, the units will house citizens who have been waiting on the emergency housing list.

"We are hoping that the units will be available by December," Joseph explained to CBC News. "It's hard to say, because of delays, material transportation. There's always something that comes up, but we hope not."

Joseph said she is impressed with the local contractors hired to do the job, and how quickly the project is progressing.

"For building six units and having them framed before the snow flies, I think they did a really good job on that," she said. "And then really pushed for the trades to get in there and do their work as well."

'We are hoping that the units will be available by December,' Joseph explained to CBC News. 'It's hard to say because of delays, material transportation. There's always something that comes up, but we hope not.' (Chris MacIntyre/CBC)

Joseph said the cost of the six units will be approximately $3 million, once they're completed.

"We're really grateful to the federal government for providing funding through the Indigenous housing program that they identified through their budget," she said.

She added there are two new duplexes being built in town as well.

She said her government is already looking at creating more housing opportunities in the future within the C-4 subdivision.

"Next year, we have at least eight more units planned, maybe ten," she said. "We're really looking forward to that as well. It really feels good knowing that several of our citizens will be moving into homes.

Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in First Nation Chief Roberta Joseph, pictured here in June 2017. (Dave Croft/CBC)

Joseph said she is excited to see how Dawson City will grow over the next few years.

"It's going to be so amazing to have the new rec centre that's being planned by the City of Dawson, right across the highway from our subdivision," she said.

"We have many children and many families living in the subdivision and so it's like a hop, skip and a jump, and they're right into recreation."