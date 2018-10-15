Town of Norman Wells, N.W.T., calls for lawsuit to be dismissed

The Town of Norman Wells, N.W.T., will be back in court in March, calling on a judge to toss out a $2.57 million defamation suit filed against it by a former senior administrative officer (SAO).

In the lawsuit she filled in May, Catherine Mallon alleges the town, the current SAO, a former SAO and mayor Frank Pope made harmful public statements about her that have left her essentially unemployable.

Mallon filed her lawsuit a year after the town filed one against her and former mayor Nathan Watson, alleging they conspired to defraud the town of $1.26 million.

In documents filed in court last month, the town argues that Mallon's lawsuit does not raise any allegation it can be properly sued for.

"The plaintiff's claim against the Town of Norman Wells is entirely without merit and should be dismissed in its entirety," argues the town in its application to have the case thrown out.

"The amended statement of claim raises no issues requiring a trial against the individual defendants and the Town of Norman Wells."

The town asks the judge to order Mallon to pay its costs for defending itself. It is not unusual for defendants to apply to have the court throw out cases at different stages of litigation.

Allegations

Mallon worked as SAO of Norman Wells for three years, until October 2018. She alleges Pope made disparaging comments about her at a public meeting the town called in May 2019 to share the results of an audit it had done of Mallon's pay, benefits and expense claims.

In its application, the town says it called the meeting to share the audit with the public and talk about the lawsuit it was filing against Mallon as a result of it.

The town said it called for the audit after Mallon's successor found that she had been paid $592,407.90 in 2017. Mallon has argued that the T4 slip the town pointed to when talking about her income reflected how much she made over two years, not just one.

The town disputes Mallon's allegations that town officials spread false rumours about the findings of the audit and inquired about whether she was in a romantic relationship with Watson.

The application to dismiss Mallon's lawsuit is scheduled to be heard March 17. Two days of court time have been set aside for it.