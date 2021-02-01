Town of Inuvik hopes to secure federal funding to reconstruct Breynat Street area

Inuvik's town council is hoping to hear within the month if it will receive federal funding for a three-year plan it approved last week to reconstruct one of its busiest areas and improve its safety.

The area near Breynat St. has heavy foot traffic from residents going to the nearby school and the local Northmart, even though there isn't a sidewalk in most of that area.

"Some of our concerns are two main things was the traffic flow and more importantly, the safety of people walking up and down Breynant by the school and the lack of sidewalks in the area that were originally in the school plan but were never followed through on, as far as we know," said Grant Hood, the town's senior administrative officer.

The reconstruction plan includes adding in sidewalks to the area, widening the road and replacing culverts.

Part of the proposed work would also go along the following crossing road, Kingmingya Road, which is one of the entrance ways to East Three School.

"What we are proposing is putting in two lit crosswalks … one on Kingmingya where the main entrance of the school is and one where the corner where Northmart is," said Hood.

'Ambitious plan'

Hood says the town has submitted an application for the Investing in Canada Infrastructure program, which would cover 75 per cent of the project's $2.5 million cost.

He said the first year would cover the road widening and culvert replacement, sidewalks in the second year, and end with paving the final road in the third year.

When the plan was presented to town council in the last week, Councillor Steve Baryluk supported the plan enthusiastically.

"This is a really ambitious plan to upgrade this in a very significant way and I think it's entirely appropriate that we'd be so ambitious to do it like this. This school isn't going anywhere for a long, long time," said Baryluk.

"So I think this went beyond even what I was thinking … and I hope that we get the funding to do it because I think it will be a significant improvement in that whole area."

Hood said the town will hopefully know in February whether its funding application was approved.

He said this is one of the bigger areas for pedestrians in town.

"I think it's an important project and again, people have commented on the safety with kids … this will just give more assurance."