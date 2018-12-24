Town of Fort Smith employee dies in Alberta car accident

An employee with the Town of Fort Smith died in a car crash this weekend, and his wife remains in critical condition.

Anand Soochit started working for the town in September 2017 as the corporate services officer. Lynn Napier-Buckley announced his passing on Facebook.

"It is with great sadness that we regret to inform you of the passing of our colleague and friend," wrote Napier-Buckley.

Alberta RCMP were unable to confirm the incident as of Monday afternoon.

The couple was driving in northern Alberta at the time of the car accident.

"Our thoughts are with Anand's wife, Marie — who remains in critical condition, and their children during this difficult time."

Soochit arrived in Fort Smith after having lived in Inuvik. Napier-Buckley said she will update residents about the funeral or memorial services when information is available.

"It is a hard loss for families to face such a tragedy over the holidays," wrote Napier-Buckley. "And it is a reminder of the importance of taking time to spend with our loved ones."

Napier-Buckley declined when asked for further comment.